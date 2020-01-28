Carole A. Frey, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on January 10, 1937, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Alva and Viola (nee Hantack) Sulgrove.

In May of 1972 she married James L. Frey, who survives in Highland, IL .

She was a member of Highland Community Church.

Carole was born in St. Louis, MO and graduated Roosevelt High School in St. Louis. She attended Brooks Bible Institute in St. Louis and attended secretary school. Before her marriage she worked as a secretary at Monsanto and later at Anheuser Busch. She lived south of Pocahontas on Bob White Road and moved to Highland in 1984. She enjoyed watching Christian Programs on television and tending her flower garden.

Survivors include :

Husband – James L. Frey, Highland, IL

Son – Larry J. Frey (Significant Other Lisa Carey) , Pocahontas, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Alva D. Sulgrove – Died 9/26/1983

Mother – Viola E. Sulgrove – nee Hantack – Died 2/20/1955

Son – Ronald G. Frey – Died 1/11/1974

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 03, 2020, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Pastor Mark McGranahgan officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.