Christine A. Beckmann, age 96, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born May 30, 1923 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Herman and Anna, nee Schleper, Pingsterhaus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Beckmann, whom she married February 12, 1947 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died February 17, 2003; a grandson, Travis Beckmann; sisters, Catherine “Katie” Jansen and Marie Spihlmann; brother, Victor Pingsterhaus; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Lucy, nee Meyer, Beckmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Albert Jansen, Bernard “Barney” Spihlmann, Laura Pingsterhaus, William and Frances Beckmann, Eleanor and Tony Lengermann, Rita and Vince Hemker, Alvin Beckmann, John Wellen, Alphonse Pollmann, and Wendell Loepker.

Surviving are her children, Cathleen (Jerome) Markus of Aviston, David (Jane) Beckmann of Carlyle, Ruth Ann (Stanley) Markus of Damiansville, Donna (Mike) Netemeyer of Keyesport, Elaine (Ralph) Voss of St. Rose, Marian (Dave) Maue of Bartelso, Gary Beckmann of Carlyle, and Dale (Margie) Beckmann of Troy, MO; 27 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alice Wellen of Highland, Dorothy Pollmann of Carlyle, and Lucille Loepker of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Christine formerly worked at the Wee Walker Shoe Factory and after her marriage to Frank, was a homemaker and farmer’s wife. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Germantown Senior Citizens, Germantown American Legion Post 325 Auxiliary, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Christine was a devote Catholic and faithfully prayed the Rosary daily. Other enjoyments included quilting, embroidery, gardening, sewing, traveling, playing cards, going to Saturday night dances, but most of all spending time with friends and family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, or Residential Hospice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the Beckmann family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com