Conrad Olson, Sr. age 61 of Centralia, passed away in Breese on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Mr. Olson was born in Chicago on December 17, 1958, a son of Arnold B. and Rose (Symkowski) Olson. He was religious man who loved traveling and teaching others about religion. He loved his family, the outdoors, and his faithful companion, his dog Gabriel.

Mr. Olson is survived by his mother – Rose Olson of Centralia; his children – Conrad Olson, Jr. and wife Melinda of Paxton, IL, Erica Jarosz and husband Arthur of Stickney, IL, Justin Olson of Worth, IL, and Jacob Olson and Kevin Olson, both of Willow Springs, IL; his grandchildren – Jayden, Juliana, Joshua, and Jennalyn Olson, Isaiah and Ilias Frausto, Nathan Jarosz, and Elliott Olson; 4 brothers – Michael, Joey, Paul, and Jerome Olson; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father – Arnold B. Olson, Jr.; a sister – Linda Olson; and his dog, Gabriel.

A memorial service for Mr. Olson will be held in Chicago at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com. Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle assisted the family with funeral arrangements.