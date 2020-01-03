Dolores M. Buske, age 85 of Highland, formerly of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, January 02, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, November 14, 1934, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edward and Irene (nee Baer) Hoffmann.

On Saturday, August 14, 1954, she married Vernon E. Buske at Fort Monmouth, NJ, who passed away on Wednesday, January 01, 2014.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ of Marine, Alhambra Homemakers; Becker-Reding Post #702, American Legion-Auxiliary, Marine, IL.

She was born in Highland, IL; attended St. Paul Catholic School. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital-Highland and for various Highland restaurants her parent’s owned. After marriage, for two years, she and her husband lived in New Jersey, Maryland and El Paso, TX, while he served in the US Army. They moved onto the farm with his parents, north of Marine and in 1969 they purchased the farm. She helped with the farm and was active with her children’s school activities, PTA and taught Sunday School. She was very active helping her husband with Woodmen of the World and with the American Legion. She was very active in her children’s lives and later in life, Mr. and Mrs. Buske’s family was their past time.

Survivors include:

Son – Mark E. Buske, Saint Peters, MO

Daughter – Janet L. Buske, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Donald E. (Nadine) Hoffmann, West Frankfort, IL

Brother – Kenneth R. (Nancy) Hoffmann, Montgomery, AL

Sister – Kathleen A. (Paul) Grapperhaus, Highland, IL

Brother – Thomas C. (Theresa) Hoffmann, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward Robert Hoffmann

Mother – Irene Margaret Hoffmann (nee Baer)

Husband – Vernon E. Buske – Died 01/01/2014

Brother – Cpl. Richard A. Hoffmann, USMC

Sister-In-law – Jaqueline Hoffmann.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 06, 2020, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 06, 2020, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL, with Rev. Phil Kershner, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.