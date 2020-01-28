Dr. Kamini R. Shah, ScD, MHS, age 55, of rural Pocahontas and formerly of Clarinda, IA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born November 8, 1964 in Mansfield England, the daughter of Dr. Kanu Shah and the late Rose, nee Thomas, Shah. As the only child, she was the joy of her mother and father’s life.

Dr. Shah is survived by her father; husband, John Lehman, whom she married June 3, 1995 in Clarinda, IA; and was the proud mother of her son, Benjamin “Benny” Lehman.

As a young girl, Dr. Shah’s family moved to Clarinda, IA from Mansfield England in the early 1970’s. After marrying John, and while raising their son Benny, Dr. Shah received her doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University and also studied at Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD. Her research included Alzheimer’s disease and gambling addiction. In addition, Dr. Shah taught English at the American University in Armenia.

She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Dr. Shah’s number one focus in life was her son Benny, who she absolutely cherished. Her hobbies included traveling, where one of her greatest memories was climbing the Great Wall of China, gardening, scrapbooking, and quilting. She was also a musician, and loved playing Mozart on her piano. Dr. Shah will be greatly missed by her father, her husband John, son Benny, and all who knew her.

Memorial Service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Mark Smith officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to her son Benny’s education fund (checks may be made to John Lehman) and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.