Elizabeth Annabelle “Betty” French, age 89, of Trenton, IL and formerly of Bolton Landing, NY, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL.

She was born February 23, 1930 in Hague, NY, a daughter of the late Hiram and Mary, nee Tripp, Tripp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Stillman French, whom she married November 5, 1949 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bolton Landing, NY and who died July 8, 2004; and siblings, Kathleen Tripp, William Tripp, and Minnie Moffitt and her husband Edwin.

Surviving are her children, Dorothy “Dottie” (David) Lanctot of Trenton, IL, Mary (Peter) Anson of Vero Beach, FL, and John (friend Linda) French of Greenwich, NY; grandchildren, Aaron (Monica) Kennedy, Travis (Samantha) Kennedy, Joshua (Brandi) French, James French, Garrick (Marla) Anson, Britten (Brandon) Rollo, Lisa (Duane) Dowen, David (Cydney) Lanctot, Jennifer (Jason) Baezner, and Matthew (Natalie) Lanctot; great-grandchildren, Drake, Paige, Asher, Amelia, Travis, Genevieve, Trent, Hunter, Dusty, Audrey, Pierson, Jack, and Shane; and nieces and nephews.

Betty worked as a housekeeper for 46 years at the Diamond Village Resort in Bolton Landing, NY. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, IL. Her enjoyments in life included watching children, spending time with her dog Duke, watching baseball, and bowling.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, IL with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will take place at a later date in Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing, NY.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, IL.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com