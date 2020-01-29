Gertrude “Gert” E. Garrett, age 90, formerly of St. Peter, Illinois danced back into her husband’s arms after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at 5:15 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, Illinois.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Illinois with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. Pastor Ryan Meyer will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Peter, Illinois. Memorials may go to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Mt. Vernon Mavericks Special Olympic team, Lutheran Care Center, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

Gert was born on March 22, 1929 in St. Peter, Illinois, the daughter of Oliver and Ella (Brauer) Gluesenkamp. She married Berthol Junior “B.J.” Garrett on August 27, 1949 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Illinois; he preceded her in death on September 9, 1998. This union was blessed with 5 children, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Gert graduated from Farina LaGrove High School with the class of 1947. After high school, she attended business school in Decatur, Illinois and worked at the First State Bank of St. Peter. After marrying B.J. Garrett, she quit working at the bank. She was a homemaker and was a bookkeeper for several businesses in St. Peter. Gert and B.J. loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, and going dancing. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, and reading. She made enough quilts to give each grandchild one. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. After the love of her life passed away from cancer, she liked to travel and play cards. She loved to go on short trips with her daughters. Gert was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the LWML, St. Peter Home Extension, American Legion Auxiliary, volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran large print Bible center, and was a 4-H Leader for many years.

She is survived by her son, Terry Garrett (wife Lisa) of Burlington, Kansas; four daughters, Shari Self (husband Gary) of Greenville, Illinois, Twila Magnus (husband Larry) of St. Peter, Illinois, Theresa King (husband Brad) of St. Peter, Illinois, and Jill Garrett of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Helen Stone of Arkansas; grandchildren, Shawn (Stephanie) Self, Shane (Jesse) Self, Casey (Robyn) Self, Corey (Amber) Self, Torrey (Jill) Magnus, Tiffany (Dean) James, Tyler Magnus, Alison (Eric) Blevins, Mitchell Garrett, Nicholas (Leigh) Garrett, Kelsey King, Connor King, Lucas (Meredith) Page, Brooke (John) Schreiner, and Morgan (Wayne) Logan; 21 great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eileen Garrett of Salem, Illinois; brother-in-law, Floyd Garrett (wife Helen) of Kinmundy, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Ella Gluesenkamp; her beloved husband; bother, Lester O. Gluesenkamp and one grandchild.