Helen M. Tedrick, 86, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, in her home, Mulberry Grove, IL.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Dean Guymon officiating. Burial will follow at McInturff Cemetery Rural Vandalia, IL, Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Memorials: Woburn Church of Christ and or Second Chance Animal Rescue. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born, August 20, 1933, in Rural Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Fred Henry & Roxie Jane (Hoyle) Folkers. Married Elvin Lamar Tedrick on November 10, 1951 in Bond Co., IL He passed away September 4, 1997. She was a retired employee of P.N. Hirsch Warehouse, Vandalia Community Schools and the Vandalia Heritage House. Member of Woburn Church of Christ, Woburn, IL.

She is survived by: Sons – Freddie Tedrick & Michele, Lincoln, IL and Kendall Tedrick, Mulberry Grove, IL; Daughters – Debra Pope & Tom, Geff, IL and Cheryl Wade & Friend, Rusty Hubbard, Vandalia, IL; 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: Parents; Husband; and Sister – Genevieve Nelson.