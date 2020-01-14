James A. Revisky, 80, of Panama, IL, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs, IL.

Jim was born January 20, 1939 in Panama, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Veres) Revisky. He married Sandra H. Spencer on February 18, 1962 in Litchfield, IL. Jim worked for Cassen’s Trucking as a local driver for over 23 years. In 1990 he was the 167 th person to receive a heart transplant, and was one of the longest surviving heart transplant recipients in the country. Jim enjoyed traveling, growing flowers, feeding birds, and fishing. He was a long-time member of the Litchfield Christian Church, and the Teamsters Local 604.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rose LaBrie; and brothers, Joseph and Jack Lee Revisky.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra H. Revisky of Panama, IL; son, Jimmy Lee (wife, Sabrina) Revisky of Greenville, IL; grandson, Ryder Allen Revisky of Greenville, IL; sister, Margaret “Sis” Reed of Sorento, IL; niece and nephew, Cathy Reed and A.J. Reed; and several cousins.

Visitation & Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut St., Panama, IL 62077, with Pastor Steve Revisky officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Panama at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Union Cemetery Association, PO Box 760, Panama, IL 62077, or Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143. Donations of food may be brought to the Panama V.F.W. Post 6628 on Saturday morning.

