Janet K. Dondero, age 66 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 02, 2020, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on December 29, 1953, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Drucilla (nee Pyle) Wilson.

On March 11, 2006, she married Dan P. Dondero at Highland, IL. He survives a resident of Highland, IL.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Janet graduated from Highland High School in 1972. After graduating, she worked at several local businesses, including Basler Electric and Wicks Organ Company. She spent the majority of her career at the May Co. in St. Louis and United Stationers in Greenville.She enjoyed reading, racing, dancing, attending concerts, and all music. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include :

Husband – Dan P. Dondero, Highland, IL

Daughter – Nicole R. (Jamie) Johnson, Carlyle, IL

Daughter – Andrea R. (Bill) Walker, Greenville, IL

Step Child – Angela (Rob Storey) Dondero, Granite City, IL

Step Child – Steven Dondero, Highland, IL

Step Child – Rachel (Quinn) Frey, Honolulu, HI

Grandchild – Morgan Johnson, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Blake Johnson, Carlyle, IL

Grandchild – Andrew Walker, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Addison Walker, Greenville, IL

Brother – Steven A. (Laurel) Wilson, Evansville, IN

Sister – Jean M. (George) Sconyers, Chesterfield, MO

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Arnold T. Wilson – Died 10/17/1995

Mother – Drucilla D. Wilson, nee Pyle – Died 2/03/1997

First Husband – Roger N. Meyer – Died 2/25/2016

Grandchild – Allison Nicole Johnson – Died 2/05/2004

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Janet’s Grandchldren’s Education Fund .