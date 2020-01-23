Johnny M. Thiele, 63, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL with Rev. Don Price, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL and 1 hr. prior to the the service on Tuesday. Memorials: Parkview Free Methodist Church “Backpacks” and/or FUMC “Coats For Kids”. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born May 6, 1956, in Pana, IL, the son of Louie Seiler & Betty J. (Hoffman) Thiele. Married Brenda Dothager May 14, 1976, Mulberry Grove, IL, she passed away November 11, 2011. He was a Warranty Claims Adjuster for Case IH; Affiliated with the Baptist Faith; Member of Avanti Studebaker Club; and was a huge car enthusiast.

He is survived by: Mother – Betty Thiele, Vandalia, IL; Son – Ryan Thiele & Lexi, Ramsey, IL; Daughter – Jaclyn Clay & Jason, Vandalia, IL; Sister – Jeannie Fesser & Darrell, Butler, IL; and Grandchildren – Brenley, Griffin, Megann & Hunter.

Preceded in death by: Father; and Wife.