Margie Kelly, age 85 of rural Greenville, passed away at 6:58 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Funeral Services will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Greenville First Christian Church with Rev Richard Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church from 11 a.m. Saturday until service time. Memorials in Margie’s memory may be made to the Greenville First Christian Church at the Church or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Margaret Ann Moorman, the daughter of Gilbert Russell Moorman and Crystal Marie Hedges Moorman, was born on April 17, 1934, in VanBuren, Ohio. Margie grew up in Flora, IN, where she graduated from Carroll High School in 1952.

Margie married Walter Lynn Kelly on March 31, 1952, in Forest, IN. They were parents to four children: Rev Richard (Connie) Kelly, of Sandston, VA; Jeffery (Julieann) Kelly of Johnson City, TN; Timothy (Diane) Kelly of Greenville, IL; and Susan Boothby of Charleston, IL. Margie and Walt raised their family in southern Indiana and Ft. Wayne, IN. Margie was very active serving in the many churches that Walter pastored during his years of ministry. Margie worked for the American Red Cross in North East Allen County for many years. She also worked as a medical assistant at ARC Industries and Anthony Wayne Services with mentally disabled adults for 20 years. After retiring she moved to Greenville to be closer to family. There, she continued to serve as a ministry volunteer for many years with Women’s Camp Prison Ministries, the Thrift Store, and many other events and groups through the First Christian Church.

Margie is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren: Angie(Glenn) Bauguss of Kingwood, TX, Jennifer Kelly of Sandston, VA, Lydia(Eric) Frasher of Sandston, VA, Devin(Anna) Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Will Kelly of Johnson City, TN, Olivia Kelly of Johnson City, TN, Brittany(Wiley) Bradford of Highland, IL, Melissa(Nolan) Morgan of Greenville, IL, Trevor Kelly of Effingham, IL, Erin(John) Cummings of Greenville, IL, Jacob Kelly of Effingham, IL and Hattie Boothby of Marion, IN. And 19 great-grandchildren.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Holley Kelly and sisters: Alice Chittwood, Phyllis Kline, and Carolyn J. Moorman, age 10.

Margie was a member of the Greenville First Christian Church and the Utlaut Hospital Auxilary.

