Marian S. Porter, age 96 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 09, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, January 24, 1923, in Saint Jacob Township, IL, the daughter of William and Sarah (nee Seitz) Porter.

She was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ and Emerald Mound Grange #1813, Lebanon, IL.

She was born and raised southwest of St. Jacob, IL on the family farm. She lived at the family farm house all her life. The last 14 years she has lived in Highland, IL. She enjoyed quilting and crouching.

Survivors include:

Sister – Betty J. (Harold) Blumberg, Marine, IL

Sister-In-law – Shirley Porter, Highland, IL

Niece – Donna Weil, Lebanon, IL

Nephew – Charles (Ellen) Porter, Jr., Edwardsville, IL

Nephew – Harold R. Blumberg, Jr., Marine, IL

Nephew – James W. (Tammy) Blumberg, Marine, IL

Great Niece – Jessica (Travis) Horner, Marine, IL

Great Niece – Jennifer (Eric) Winkel, Glen Carbon, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William Alexander Porter

Mother – Sarah Porter (nee Seitz)

Brother – Charles Porter

Brother – Edwin Porter

Sister-In-law – Loretta Porter.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service at a later date.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Cemetery.