Marlene J. Dickerson, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her Winter Residence in San Benito, TX.

She was born on Saturday, December 19, 1936, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Alvin and Edna (nee Faitz) Noll.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, VFW Post 5694 Auxiliary, Highland; Weinheimer Senior Citizens, Highland.

Born in Highland, IL; grew up SE of St. Jacob, IL. Went to school at Frey Country School for 5 years, 6th grade at St. Jacob and graduated from St. Jacob High School in 1953. She worked for Angelica Uniform, St. Louis from 1953 to 1957; FMBA Elevator from 1957 to 1959; Alton Box Board from 1959 to 1962 and Farmers & Merchants Bank from 1963 to 1996. She traveled to Branson; Holiday World; Hawaii; North Carolina; California; Germany; China, Hong Kong; and Mexico. She wintered at Fun N Sun, San Benito, TX, from 1997 to 2020. She enjoyed dancing, crafts, playing cards, bicycle riding, family trips and being with her grandchildren. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Den Mothers coach.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kris A. (Bill) Carriger , Highland, IL

Son – Curtis L. (Lynn) Baer, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Haley L. Baer, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Morgan L. Baer, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Mitchell M. Carriger, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Trent W. Carriger, Highland, IL

Brother – Alvin H. Noll, Jr.

Pet Dog – Darcie.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Alvin H. Noll, Sr.

Mother – Edna E. Noll (nee Faitz)

First Husband – Merle E. Baer – Married 5/20/1956 @ E & R Church, St. Jacob; Died 12/26/1989

Second Husband – William H. Dickerson – Married 6/26/1999; Died 2/21/2014

Brother – Gilbert H. Noll

Brother – Melvern C. Noll

Sister – Cleora Burton.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 03, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Eric Quinney-Burnard, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weinheimer Senior Citizens; Evangelical United Church of Christ or Donor’s Choice.