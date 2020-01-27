Mary C. Carter, (nee Powell), 97, of Carlyle, IL, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare.

Mary was born January 10, 1923, to Nelson and Clara (nee Mullin) Powell, in Henderson, KY. On April 9, 1957, she married Vallee E. Carter, Sr.

Mary attended the Assembly of God in Pocahontas for many years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family.

She is survived by her children, Josephine (Herb) Griffith, Mayfield, KY, Mary (Bob) Carter, Pocahontas, IL, Calvin (Shirley) Morrow, Mayfield, KY, Brenda (Steve) Shaylor, Mayfield, KY, Vallee (Judy) Carter, Jr., Jacksonville, FL, Dianna Carter, Mulberry Grove, IL; eight step-children; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Clara Mae Powell; husband, Vallee Carter Sr.; three brothers and one sister.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association

Visitation: Friday, January 31, 2020, 10:00 to 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Service: Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL