Nancy S. Trobaugh, age 85, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, January 15, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. A memorial service for 85 year old Nancy S. Trobaugh will be Friday, January 17, at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church.