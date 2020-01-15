Patricia Elizabeth Vonder Haar, age 87, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Breese, Illinois.

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, with Father Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Church Religious Education, the St. Lawrence Church Cemetery, or the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Pat, the daughter of William Henry and Alma (Goestenkors) Schrage, was born November 17, 1932, on the family farm west of St. Rose, Illinois. She attended the St. Rose School and graduated from Aviston High School with the class of 1951. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Highland, Illinois.

Pat and Al Vonder Haar were united in marriage on April 12, 1955, at St. Rose Catholic Church, and started their life together on a farm near Marydale, Illinois. They enjoyed 64 years together. In 1960 the young family moved to a farm south of Greenville, where they farmed until their retirement in 1994. Pat and Al retired in a home built by the Vonder Haar family just a mile west of the family farm.

Surviving are her husband Al and their 7 children: Allen Vonder Haar and wife JoLynn, Michael Vonder Haar and wife Myrna, Dianne Seabaugh and husband Ron, Victoria Wheelock and husband Bryan, Karen Tebbe and husband Don, Richard Vonder Haar, and Kevin Vonder Haar and wife Carla.

Loving grandmother of 18: Kurt Vonder Haar, Brad (Krystle) Vonder Haar, Whitney (Steve) Hake, Phillip (Nicole) Vonder Haar, Matt (Kassidy) Vonder Haar, Jeremy Vonder Haar, Aaron (Nicole) Seabaugh, Veronica (Jim) Heafner, Brigham Wheelock, Kate Wheelock (Holt Baker), Paige (John) Kalmer, Alex Tebbe, Derrick (Amanee) Vonder Haar, Devon Vonder Haar, Jordan Vonder Haar, Mason Vonder Haar, Noah Vonder Haar, and Caleb Vonder Haar. 4 step-grandchildren: Rachel (James) Armistead, Rebecca (Kevin) Stoecklin, Jon Jr. (Dawn) Rinderer, and Sarah (Danny) Beard. She was also the loving great-grandmother of 13 great grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

Pat is survived also by her sisters Anna Jean Kampwerth, Sr. Mary Jane Schrage, Victoria (Tom) Book, and brother Linus (Emilie) Schrage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers William Schrage Jr. and Dennis Schrage.