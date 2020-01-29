Paul W. Engelke, age 88 of Worden, IL, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.

He was born on Sunday, September 06, 1931, in Worden, IL, the son of Fred and Hilda (nee Schroeder) Engelke.

On Saturday, February 16, 1957, he married Nancy J. Engelke nee Wieseman, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Life Long Member of the church & Various Boards with the church; Teamster Local 525, Alton, IL.

Paul was born and raised on the family farm east of Worden, IL, near the Worden Y. He graduated from Worden High School in 1949. He served with the US Army from May 1954 to 1956. He worked at Ready Mix Services-Hamel, IL, as a truck driver for 35 years and retiring in 1994. He farmed the family farm for many years and lived there all his life. He enjoyed playing cards and his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Wife – Nancy J. Engelke nee Wieseman, Worden, IL

Son – Steven P. (Denise) Engelke, Glen Carbon, IL

Son – Kevin W. (Angie) Engelke, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Debbie J. (John) Duvall, Worden, IL

Son – Don A. (Lisa) Engelke, Worden, IL

Grandchildren – Ten

Step Grandchild – One

Great Grandchildren – Nine

Nieces – Several

Nephew – One

Brother In-law – Edward (Bernadine) Wieseman, Edwardsville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Fred R. Engelke – Died 1/24/1960

Mother – Hilda W. Engelke nee Schroeder – Died 4/15/1989

Sister – Lorraine E. Maroon – Died 12/1/2017

Brother In-law – Clarence F. Maroon – Died 6/18/2017

Brother In-law – Elwood Wieseman

Sister In-law – Ruth Wieseman

Sister In-law – Levonda Wieseman.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 01, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 01, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.