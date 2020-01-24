Richard Cleo Lehn, age 85, of Keyesport, IL passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, Carlyle, IL. A funeral mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am. Friends may call Sunday, from 5-8 pm. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be made to the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Richard was born on December 5, 1934 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL to Oscar and Loretta (Cyier) Lehn. He married Lilia Marie Wideman November 12, 1966 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL. He is survived by his wife; Children: Mary (Todd) Siebert of Greenville, IL; Angela (Luke) Thole of Greenville, IL; Lorie (Art) Zobrist of Pocahontas, IL; Richard W. Lehn of Keyesport, IL; sisters: Doreen (Thomas) Whalen of Greenville, IL; Monica Netemeyer of Bartelso, IL; Gloria Hertz of Greenville, IL; grandchildren: Kent (Kylee) Thole of Pocahontas, IL; Hollie (Bledar) Lalollari of Fairview Heights, IL; Aubry Thole of Greenville, IL; Aaron (Megan) Zobrist of Pocahontas, IL; Lincoln Siebert of Greenville, IL; Levi Siebert of Greenville, IL; Ryan Lehn of Keyesport, IL; and two great grands: Ellie Siebert and Ava Lalollari.

Richard graduated from Greenville High School in 1952, attended two years of college at Greenville College before enlisting into the Army in November of 1954. He served two years, Dog Company, 7th Engineer in Munich, Germany. He then returned home and took over the family farm on Hookdale Ave, in Keyesport. He married Lilia and raised his family. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, the Antique Machinery Club and the American Farm Heritage Museum.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Marie Louise Lehn; brothers in law, Cletus Netemeyer and George Hertz.

