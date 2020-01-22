Robert E. Lemp, 79, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Bob was born March 18, 1940, to Clarence and Catherine (nee Connors) Lemp in Alton, IL. On September 8, 1962, he married Jean Rosenquist in Des Moines, Iowa.

He was a member of St. Paul Church. Bob was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Highland, IL

He loved anything about cars. As a young man, he would go to the drag strip and watch the races. He also enjoyed camping and all types of sports. He would meet with his friends every month to spend time outdoors and play cards. He enjoyed Jazz music and belonged to the Jazz Club in St. Louis. But most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially, spoiling his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Lemp, Highland, IL; children, Joseph (Jean) Lemp, Hoffman Estates, IL, and Theresa (Peter) Allman, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Steven and Elise Lemp, Hannah and Catherine Allman; brothers, Donald (Janet) Lemp, Lawrence (Marianne) Lemp, Michael (Mary) Lemp; sisters, Mary Sumner and Alice Lemp; sister-in-law, Bonita Lemp; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Catherine Lemp; sister, Margaret Raff; brother Gerald Lemp.

Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Paul Capital Campaign.

Visitation: Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Adam Zawadzki, Parochial Vicar

Interment: At a Later Date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.