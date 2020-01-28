Shirley M. Jackowski, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, September 20, 1937, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of August and Anna (nee Scharf) Hartman.

On Saturday, February 23, 1957, she married William J. Jackowski at Holy Angels Catholic Church, E. St. Louis, IL.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; VFW Auxiliary to Post 5694; Saint Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary; Meals on Wheels Driver.

Mrs. Jackowski was born at East Saint Louis, Illinois. She grew up there and was a 1955 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, IL. After graduation she had worked for McKesson and Robins Pharmaceuticals in St. Louis, MO. She and her husband had operated the Czeck Hall in East Saint Louis. They moved to Saint Jacob, IL in 1964. She had worked for Todd Uniform and Highland Supply. She also worked for Aramark Uniform in Highland for over 37 years and retiring in 2007. She had moved to Highland in 2003. Shirley had enjoyed bowling, reading, walking, and working the fish fries at the VFW Hall. She had many friends and acquaintances and enjoyed working and being with people. For a number of years, she had helped serve the noon meals at Faith Countryside Home Apartments.

Survivors include:

Son – Leonard J. (Kenna) Jackowski, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Shaun (Jessica) Jackowski, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – C.J. (Bobbi) Loyet, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Zandra (Jeff) Grossenheider, Mount Olive, IL

Great Grandchild – Xavier Jackoswski, Granite City, IL

Great Grandchild – Willa Grossenheider, Mount Olive, IL

Great Grandchild – Owen Grossenheider, Mount Olive, IL

Great Grandchild – Griffin Grossenheider, Mount Olive, IL

Great Grandchild – Tori Loyet, Grantfork, IL

Great Great Grandchild – Jackson Loyet, Grantfork, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – August C. Hartman

Mother – Anna J. Hartman (nee Scharf)

Husband – William J. Jackowski – Died 1985

Grandchild – Robert E. Jackowski – Died 1/03/2019

Sister-in-law – Patricia Kriete

Brother In-law – Harold Kriete

Nephew – Sam Kriete.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

A private interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or Masses.