Sue (Davenport) Davis, of Salem, Illinois, formerly of Pocahontas, Illinois departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra. She had attained the age of 80 years, 5 months and 12 days.

Sue was born on July 24, 1939 in Sikeston, Missouri. She was the daughter of James A. and Velma M. (Mays) Davenport. On September 14, 1962 she was united in marriage to Howard Wray Davis, Sr. and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2007.

Sue was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She retired from the medical field as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was of the Protestant faith.

Left to mourn her passing is a son, Howard (Rebecca) Davis, Jr, of Woodlawn, Illinois and a daughter, Karen (Ronnie) Hicks of Bingham, Illinois and a son-in-law, Dave Kutz of Highland, Illinois. Grandchildren: Sarah (Nick) Jett, Lindsey (David) Jackson, Connor (Desiree) Kutz, Mallory (Chelsie) Hicks, Emily Hicks and Jacob Davis. Sue had 4 step-grandchildren: Amy Kutz, Kristina (Levi) Halford, Amanda Hicks and Jessica Rickett.

Sue also had 6 great grandchildren, numerous step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also surviving is her sister, Emily Davenport of Springfield, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Toby Sue Kutz; three grandsons, Jerad Davis, Jeremy Davis and Kyle Kutz; and two sisters; Claudette Holden and Fern Moss.

Sue chose to be buried at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Bloomfield, Missouri alongside her husband. Per Sue’s request there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s choice and will be accepted by the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, entrusted with the family’s care.