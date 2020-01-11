Thomas E. Wheelan, age 82 of Beckemeyer, passed away at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Mr. Wheelan was born in Breese on February 23, 1937, a son of John and Helen (nee Truetken) Wheelan. He married Mabel Rohde on July 4, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, and she survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to his wife Mabel, Mr. Wheelan is survived by his children – Julia Wheelan of Carlyle, Jane Reitz and husband David of Breese, Beth Koehler and husband Mark of Carlyle, Ellen Wheelan of Beckemeyer, and Laura Contreras and husband Casey of Hutto, Texas; his grandchildren – Jacob Wheelan and wife Kendra, Lindsey Berry and husband Jared, Ashley Hemann and husband Scott, Branden Koehler, Candace Wheeler and husband Randy, and Matt Contreras and wife Megan; a sister – Evelyn Johnson; and his in-laws – Helen Rohde, and Daniel and Debbie Rohde.

He was preceded in death by his parents – John and Helen Wheelan; a brother – Norman Wheelan and his wife Joan; and his in-laws – Tom Johnson, Robert Rohde, Esther and Tony Luebbers, David Rohde, Ethel and David Smith, and Fred and Gerry Rohde.

Mr. Wheelan was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Beckemeyer American Legion. Tom loved fishing and hunting, gardening, and going for walks. He retired from Granite City Steel and was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Wheelan may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

