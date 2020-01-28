Tim C. Gruenenfelder, 58, of Highland, IL died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Tim was born, July 6, 1961, to Donald and Lois (nee Orshell) Gruenenfelder in Highland, IL. In November of 1984, he married Chris Criner at St. Boniface Church in Germantown, IL.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland.

Tim was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved kids and was a big kid himself. He was active with all the sports the kids played, and was a fan of all sports in general. He liked to fish, tend to his flower garden at home, and was fond of Sci-Fi movies, especially Star Wars. He loved to watch football, listen to music, play pool, tennis and cards. He was a cheeseburger fanatic, who loved to grill. Tim enjoyed spending time with his cats, going to the lake, and spending time on the beach. He loved the summer heat.

Tim is survived by his wife, Chris Gruenenfelder, Highland, IL; sons, Andy (fiance’ Toni Brinker) Korte, St. Louis, MO, Brandon (Ami) Gruenenfelder, Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren, Jack and Oliver Korte, and Maxwell Gruenenfelder; siblings, Rick (Donna) Gruenenfelder, Highland, IL, Lynn (Joe) Haegele, New Douglas, IL, Laurie (Jim) Ashford, Highland, IL, Leann (Kelly) McCaslin, Highland, IL, Jon (Kerri) Gruenenfelder, Highland, IL; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lois Gruenenfedler; brother, Michael Gruenenfelder; sister, Lisa Burgess; niece, Kara Gruenenfelder; nephew, Bobby Haegele.

Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Visitation: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.