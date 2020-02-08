Al Vonder Haar, age 90, of south of Greenville, passed away 12:25 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at the St.Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Alan Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Knights of Columbus service Sunday Evening.

For those who desire memorials in Al’s memory may be made to the St. Lawrence Cemetery, St. Lawrence Religious Education or to Masses.