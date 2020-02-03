Bernice M. Gilomen, age 87, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born August 30, 1932 in Highland, a daughter of the late Milton and Nora, nee Ammann, Dubach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lois Dubach in infancy, Jean Vosholler, and Carol Ruehrup; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Irma, nee Lorenz, Gilomen; and brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law, Fred Vosholler, Leroy Ruehrup, Richard Albrecht, Bonnie Gilomen, Sandy Gilomen, Eileen and Lester Buske, Ray and Clara Gilomen, and Carol and Harry Kreutzberg.

Surviving are her husband James “Jim” Gilomen of Trenton, whom she married May 6, 1950 at the ENR Church in Highland; children, Susan (Robert) Ottensmeier and Carl (Joyce) Gilomen all of Trenton; grandchildren, Kristen (Jeremy) Shubert, Amy (Brian) Haar, Laura (Garrett) Hogg, and Sara (Daniel) Dixon; great-grandchildren, Mason and Mallory Shubert, Bryce and Adalyn Haar, Liam and Parker Hogg, and David Dixon; sister, Mary Albrecht of Staunton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl Gilomen, Glen (Romona) Gilomen, Harold Gilomen, and Floyd (Mary) Gilomen all of Highland; and nieces and nephews.

Bernice formerly worked as a beautician for 20 years and then worked 10 years as a cook at the Trenton Senior Nutrition Center. She and her husband enjoyed camping, where they served as a host at Hazlet State Park in Carlyle and would also pull their camper to Texas and Mississippi in the winter. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bernice was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton and a lifetime member of the Trenton VFW Post 7983 Auxiliary.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton with Pastor Christy Eckert officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials my be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.