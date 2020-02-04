Carol J. Augustin, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 02, 2020, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.

She was born on Tuesday, August 22, 1933, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Virginia (nee Auten) Zbinden.

On Thursday, May 02, 1985, she married Donald E. Augustin at Las Vegas, NV, who survives.

After graduating Highland High School in 1951, Carol began working at St. Louis, MO, eventually becoming office manager at Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company. During their marriage Carol assisted with bookkeeping for Don’s business, Augustin Auto Repair. Carol and Don enjoyed traveling in the United States and South America. Carol loved embroidery, antiquing, collecting, bingo, reading and movies. Carol gave to many charitable organizations. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy “Creek” and Virginia (nee Auten) Zbinden, Proprietors of Park Auto Service, Highland, IL.

Survivors include:

Husband – Donald E. Augustin, Highland, IL

Son – Byron (Aileen) Ginter, Lecanto, FL

Daughter – Sally (Harry) Parmer, Yacolt, WA

Grandchild – Mary E. (Richard) Crosley

Grandchild – Melissa D. Ginter

Great Grandchildren – Three

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Leroy A. “Creek” Zbinden

Mother – Virginia Zbinden, nee Auten

Sister – Barbara Pyle

Sister – Marilyn Weis

Brother – David Zbinden

Father In-law – Elmer Augustin

Mother In-law – Pearl A. Augustin

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Highland Masonic Lodge #583 A.F & A.M in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Highland Masonic Lodge #583 A.F & A.M in Highland, IL.

Private Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation or Highland Masonic Lodge.