Carolyn V. Draper, nee Detmer, age 76, of Breese, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Faith Care Center in Highland.

She was born July 19, 1943 in Breese, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie, nee Tebbe, Detmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Draper, whom she married May 27, 1995 in Shreveport, LA and who died November 27, 2008; her fiancé, Dennis Barker; sister, Mary Jane Albers; and brother-in-law, Alex Schrage.

Surviving are her children, Jeffery (Cindy) Noll of Highland, Susan Heuiser of Troy, and Alan (Amy) Noll of Maryville; grandchildren, Alyssa and Jacob Noll, Jessica (Clint) Miller, Travis Heuiser, and Justin Sudholt; great-grandchild, Cheyenne Miller; siblings, Henry (Pat) Detmer of St. Rose, Judy Schrage of Breese, Norma (Richard) Rothengass of Aviston, Francis “Butch” (Irene) Detmer of Shattuc, Linda (Bob) Grapperhaus of Shattuc, Robert (Helen) Detmer of St. Rose, and Jerry (Lynn) Detmer of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was a former real estate agent at Holzinger Real Estate in Highland, former manager of Dairy Queen in Highland, and a former tax preparer at H & R Block when she lived in Louisiana. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and the Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary.

Carolyn enjoyed puzzles, embroidery, playing the organ, and testing her luck at the slot machines.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment of cremains will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to HSHS St. Joseph’s Cancer Care Closet, Vietnam Veterans of America, or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

