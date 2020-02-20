Cecile L. “Ceil” Shelton, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at her sister’s residence in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on May 23, 1939, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Herman J. and Hazel R. (nee Lester) Butts.

On November 15, 1958, she married Carl Gene Shelton at East St. Louis, IL, He passed away on December 23, 2016 .

Ceil was of Baptist Faith.

Ceil spent many years living in the area raising her family. Residing in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Alhambra. She had various jobs throughout the years. She was a waitress at Schwartz Drug Store and in 1972 worked at 76 Truck Plaza as a waitress, until her retirement. In 1988 she and her husband moved to Meta, MO to live their retirement years i the log cabin they built. After her husbands passing in 2016, she returned to live near her son and sister. Ceil loved her family more than life its self. She never met a stranger and had an unbelievable memory. She loved to read, go camping with her family at Ally Springs, MO, go bargain shopping, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and had many pets. She cherished her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named KC. He was her “Angel” and stood by her side through good and bad times. He was her buddy and best friend and just recently passed away.

Survivors include :

Son – Michael C. (Linda) Shelton, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen R. Carskadon, Manitou Springs, CO

Grandchild – Melissa Martin

Grandchild – Tyler Shelton

Grandchild – Wallace Rex Carskadon

Grandchild – Joshua (Samantha) Shelton

Grandchild – McKinsey (Christian) Binger

Grandchild – Vanessa Jayden Shelton

Great Grandchild – Tyleigh .

Great Grandchild – Ryan .

Great Grandchild – Nyssa .

Great Grandchild – Paisley .

Sister – JoAnn (Significant Other Allen Warren) Delaney, Glen Carbon, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Herman James Butts

Mother – Hazel Ruth Butts nee Lester

Husband – Carl Gene Shelton

Son – James David Shelton – Died 4/30/1999

Daughter – Joni L. Shelton – Died 7/10/2007

Brother – Lawrence H. Ironsun

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Pastor Penny Barber officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Partners for Pets or Highland Animal Shelter.