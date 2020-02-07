Christina L. Rheaume, 40, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Evelyn’s House, after fighting a long term illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Christina was born February 23, 1979, to Chris and Kathy (nee Shaw) Prescott, at Fort Ord, California. On August 12, 2000, she married Joseph Rheaume in Sacramento, CA.

Christina was a loving and devoted, wife and mother. She was a Hockey and Softball mom, and a Girl Scout leader; supporting her children in all they accomplished. She also assisted her children in their theater activities with the Hard Road Theatre in Highland. Her hobbies included scrapbooking and baking. She was a member of the Highland Civic Women’s Club. Christina loved her family; who would like to give special thanks to the Luth family for their continued love and support during her illness.

Christina is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph “JJ” Rheaume, Highland, IL; children, Karlene, Brooke, Elizabeth and Jack Rheaume, Highland, IL; parents, Chris and Kathy Prescott; father-in-law, Reginald (Laura) Rheaume; mother-in-law, Mary Johnson; sister, Melanie Prescott; grandfather, Arthur Prescott; nieces and nephews, Landon, Christina, Danyka & Brenden; several Aunts, Uncle and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Barbara Prescott and James and Doris Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HART (of Highland).

Visitation: Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Mark McGranahan, Highland Community Church, Highland, IL

Interment: At a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL