Darell O. Bellm, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Monday, February 03, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, May 20, 1940, in Highland, IL, the son of Albert and Estelle (nee Oestringer) Bellm.

On Saturday, November 16, 1963, he married Joann B. Bellm nee Mersinger at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of: Saint Paul Catholic Church and Highalnd Alumni Association; former member of Highland City Council Member, Highland Jaycee, Chariman of Industrial Develement Commission and Highland Chamber of Commerce.

Darell Bellm graduated from St. Paul High School in 1958. He completed his accounting degree from St. Louis University in 1963 and received his CPA.Darell has served his community, his church, and youth of our area over the past 50 years. He managed and coached the American Legion baseball organization, the Little League baseball in the community for almost 30 years as a coach, umpire, manager, and league officer. He was active in the Jaycee organization for many years, serving as treasurer, vice president, and president. In his church, Darell has been on the parish council, a member of the choir, and served as treasurer of the Kirchenfest for several years. Darell served on the St. Paul Board of Education and the Springfield Diocese Board of Education. Following the closing of the St. Paul High School, he also served on the Highland CUSD No. 5 Board of Education for 20 years, presiding as president for 13 years.

Darell has shown his leadership and dedication in serving the community, all without compensation.

Survivors include:

Wife – Joann B. Bellm nee Mersinger, Highland, IL

Son – Philip E. Bellm, Highland, IL

Son – Jeffrey A. (Barb) Bellm, Highland, IL

Son – Rick A. (Shani) Bellm, Highland, IL

Daughter – Susan M. (JR) Frahm, Highland, IL

Daughter – Wendy L. (Doug) Johnson, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Chris Bellm (Fiancee Molly Grebel)

Grandchild – Chynna (Chase) Von Bokel

Grandchild – Alyssa (Keith) Duffin

Grandchild – Derek Brinker (Girlfriend Sara Strom)

Grandchild – Michael Johnson

Grandchild – Breanna Frahm

Grandchild – Griffin Frahm

Grandchild – Chaz Frahm

Grandchild – Jenna Bellm

Grandchild – Reece Bellm

Grandchild – Macklin Bellm

Great Grandchild – Cooper Duffin

Great Grandchild – Lily Duffin

Sister – Sharon Smith Boyer, Highland, IL

Brother In-law – Rich (Anna) Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother In-law – Roy Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Brother In-law – Pat (Laurie) Mersinger, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister In-law – Linda (Al) Dunstan, Troy, IL

Many Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert Bellm

Mother – Estelle Bellm nee Oestringer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 07, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 08, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Parish Capital Campaign or Highland Post 439 American Legion Baseball.