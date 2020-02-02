David Anthony Stock, age 67 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday afternoon January 28, 2020 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Chesterfield, Missouri. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

David, the son of Anthony and Martha Dean (Wilke) Stock, was born February 20, 1952 in Highland, Illinois. Dave grew up in Highland, attended the local schools and graduated from Highland High School with the class of 1970. He continued his education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville majoring in business. Dave worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Centralia, Illinois for 20 years. For the past 15 years, Dave has been employed by the Bond County Sheriff Departments. Dave enjoyed fishing and hunting. He true love was his family and spending time with grandchildren.

Dave and Lesley Barnhart were united in marriage on July 29, 1972 in the new sanctuary of the Greenville Presbyterian Church. They have enjoyed 46 years together. They are the parents of Tony Stock and wife Jessica of Mt. Zion, Illinois. He is the loving grandfather to: Lyla Stock, Jackson Stock, Finley Stock and Ruby Stock.

Dave is also survived by his 2 siblings: Jan Wellen and Bill of Highland, Illinois and Danny Stock and Bethany of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Dave’s name.