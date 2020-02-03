Donald R. Wendler, age 83 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, February 02, 2020, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, October 06, 1936, in Collinsville, IL, the son of Otto and Eleanor (nee Kunneman) Wendler.

On Friday, April 24, 1987, he married Donna S. Wendler nee Vann, who passed away on Friday, December 01, 2006.

He was a former member of the Marine Sportsmen’s Club and the Operating Engineers Local.

He was born and raised at Collinsville, IL; graduated from Collinsville High School in 1955. He served with the US Army Reserves. He had a long career at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIUE), retired in 1994 after many years as a groundsman and heavy equipment operator. He lived in Grantfork, IL, for many years on 7 acres raising his children. He then lived in Marine, IL, since 1987. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, arrowhead and mushroom hunting,

Survivors include:

Son – Alan M. (Chris) Wendler, Highland, IL

Daughter – Catherine M. Schwarztrauber, Mascoutah, IL

Daughter – Christina M. Grieve, Highland, IL

Step Son – Kenneth R. Richardson

Step Son – Michael B. (Jackie) Richardson

Step Son – Ronnie J. (Dana) Richardson

Grandchild – Shanna Wendler

Grandchild – Katie Wendler

Grandchild – Taylor Wendler

Grandchild – Erin (Matthew) Vaught

Grandchild – Erica Schwarztrauber

Grandchild – Jordan Grieve

Grandchild – Jenna Grieve

Great Grandchild – Nolan Vaught

Brother – David Wendler, Montana,

Brother – Marvin (Lorena) Wendler, Illinois

Brother – Crawford Wendler, Oklahoma

Sister – Darlene (Steve) Lesicko, Illinois

Former Wife – Rosemarie C. Wendler (nee Zeppetella), Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Otto Wendler

Mother – Eleanor Wendler (nee Kunneman)

Wife – Donna S. Wendler (nee Vann) – Died 12/01/2006

Brother – Leroy Wendler

Sister – Fay Jaramillo

Sister – Dixie Baker

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint John’s Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.