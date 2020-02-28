Donna Scott, our beloved mother, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Breese Nursing Home with her one true joy in life, gathering her family together around her. While we are hurting from the loss of her, we are also inspired by the strength, tenacity, and fierce independence of this tiny woman we knew as Mom, Grandma, Nanny, and Nanny Donna.

Donna was born on July 26, 1936, on the small family farmout on the edge of Waverly, Illinois. She was the youngest and the only girl of three children. She graduated from Waverly High School in May of 1953, while also losing her father and starting her first job, all in the same month. She had the greatest respect for and found the truest source of strength in her mother, Margaret (Allen) Schofield, who managed through the toughest of times with warmth and grace. Donna married James Scott in 1958 in Waverly. They had raised three children together and later divorced. Donna and her family lived in Waverly for a year until moving to Carrollton, Illinois. In 1971 they moved to Hoffman, Illinois, into the house she would live in for the rest of her life. Beyond raising her kids, Donna worked in various roles throughout her life, continuing to do volunteer work at the food pantry or St. Mary’s Hospital even after “retirement.” She had a complex but beautiful balance in her personality: humble, but strong with opinions; a solemn survivor, but with a surprisingly good sense of humor; and emotionally reserved, but with a lot of love in heart (and massive hugs).

Donna is survived by her three children, Gregg Scott and wife Linda of Carlyle, Illinois, Denise Lueking and husband Valjean of Hoffman, Illinois, and Todd Scott and wife Jill of Louisville, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Jenni Thole and husband Keith, Whitney Scott, Ellen Lueking, Allyson Scott, and Ethan Scott; and her great grandchildren, Eli and Lily Thole. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margaret Schofield; her brothers, Glenn Schofield and wife Maxine, and Jay Schofield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville, Illinois. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. and on Monday, March 2 from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Scott are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.