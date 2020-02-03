Ethel Marie Martin, 58, of Alton, IL died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

Ethel was born, October 12, 1961, to Simeon “Jr.” and Leatha (nee Glover) Stewart II. In October of 1986, she married Henry Martin in Mulberry Grove, IL.

Ethel liked to be referred to as Bunny. She was sweet and loving, caring for everyone. When you met her, you loved her. She was friendly, generous, outgoing, funny, and knew how to make you laugh. Ethel’s favorite game was Bingo.

Ethel is survived by her siblings, Linda Stewart, Larry Stewart, Simeon “Sunny” Stewart III; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special friends, Jean Shepard and Maggie Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Leatha Stewart II; husband, Henry Martin; sister, Anna Lucille Stewart.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Services will be held in Highland at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.