Harriett Henrietta Hammond “Peggy” Anderson

Harriett Henrietta Hammond Anderson, better known as Peggy, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living Community in Breese, Illinois, surrounded by her family.

Peggy was born on July 9, 1925, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Kenneth C. and Elva A. Ward Hammond. She was the youngest of four children. Her family moved to Sandoval, Illinois, when Peggy was one year old. She graduated from Sandoval High School in 1943. Throughout her grade school and high school years, she was active in drama productions and was often a soloist at The First Christian Church of Sandoval.

This “Songbird of Sandoval” started her work career at Kroger’s and then worked at the Marion County Coal Mine as a secretary. Most importantly, she worked at Arrow Petroleum in Centralia where she met her future husband, Donald Anderson.

In 1947, Peggy was the Sandoval Peach Queen in the Marion County Peach Festival.

Peggy and Don were married on a snowy February 21, 1948, at the First Christian Church of Sandoval. They moved into their new home in Hoffman, which they built themselves. They raised their three children there until 1969 when they moved into their second home, Pegdon Acres, just north of Hoffman. In 1953, Peggy and Don started the Don Anderson Company, a road oil and asphalt business. She worked as her husband’s secretary once more for many years. The business continues today with second and third generation family members operating it.

In 1953, Peggy and her family became members of the Hoffman Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Ladies Aid for many years.

Throughout her life, Peggy loved music and sang in her church choirs and for many weddings and funerals. She was often accompanied on the piano and organ by her youngest daughter, Jane. Peggy was a twenty-year member of the Daughters of the America Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Hoffman Red Hats.

Peggy was a very positive person. She had a wonderful smile and had a very natural way of making everyone she met feel special. Her family and her faith were most important to her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Don, parents, and three brothers – William Michael Hammond and wife Jenny, Kenneth Dale Hammond and wife Harriet, and Emmet Neal Hammond and wife Dottie.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Wilson and husband, Mark of Fairfax Station, VA, Tom Anderson and wife Vickie of Hoffman, and Jane Wernsman and husband Steve of Cape Girardeau, MO; five grandchildren – Clark Wilson and wife Sindy of Atlanta, GA, Thomas Anderson of Hoffman, Megan Wilson Yamamoto and husband Adam of Sammamish, WA, Sarah Wernsman Anderson and husband Colin of Collinsville, IL, and Ethan Anderson of Hoffman; and five great-grandchildren – Gillian and Wyatt Anderson of Hoffman, Liam and Brody Wilson of Atlanta, GA, and Kenzie Yamamoto of Sammamish, WA.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 29, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Peggy may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Heartland Hospice, and/or the charity of your choice.

