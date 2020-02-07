Helen Knolhoff, age 93 of Hoffman, entered into rest peacefully with her family by her side on February 6, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Breese.

Mrs. Knolhoff was born on May 13, 1926, in Ferrin, Illinois, a daughter of Addin and Anna (Reinkensmeyer) Tyberendt. She married Wilbert L. Knolhoff on October 6, 1946, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2005.

Helen is survived by her sons – Rev. Wayne (Joyce) Knolhoff of Ballwin, MO, Glenn (Carla) Knolhoff of Hoffman, Gary Knolhoff of Hoffmann, and Stewart (Brenda) Knolhoff of Carlyle; her son-in-law – Ralph (Wanda) Twenhafel of Hoffman; her grandchildren – Tammy (Jason) Oertel, Jeremy Knolhoff, Jennifer (Ross) Langdon, Joanna (Allen) Sell, Lindsey (John) Hofman, Seth (Brittney) Knolhoff, Bradley (Erika) Knolhoff, Travis (Kourtney) Knolhoff, and Kelsey (fiancé John Hemann) Knolhoff. She is also survived by her great grandchildren – Tyson and Shelby Oertel, Alayna Benson, Jaycie Langdon, Teagan, Matthew, and Raelyn Sell, Bennett, Clark, and Evan Knolhoff, Averie and Hollie Knolhoff.

Mrs. Knolhoff was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilbert Knolhoff; her daughter – Shirley Twenhafel; her parents – Addin and Anna Tyberendt; and her siblings – Paul Tyberendt, Esther Boester, Edna Boester, and Ruth Neuhaus, and their spouses. Helen was also preceded in death by her in-laws – Elmer Knolhoff, Erna Brinkmann, Paul Knolhoff, and their spouses.

Helen is lovingly remembered by her family for her unwavering faith in Jesus and to her family, church, and friends. She was generous with her time and always made you feel loved. The quilts she made for her family are cherished mementos of her hard-working hands, creative spirit, and talented mind.

Helen was compassionate, cheerful, friendly, and thoughtful. Her gentle spirit and dedicated work ethic are part of the loving example set for her family. Helen’s steadfast faith, perseverance, quiet strength, and kindness are her legacy. We praise God that He provided us with a beautiful example of a faithful child of God.

A Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 10, 2020, with Rev. Mark Hofferber, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and on Monday from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. In lieu of other gifts, the family suggests memorial donations in her memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or to Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.