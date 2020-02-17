Jerald D. Leichsenring, age 79 of Hamel, IL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Deceased’s Residence in Hamel, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, February 20, 1940, in Hamel, IL, the son of Gustav and Irma (nee Rotenburg) Leichsenring.

On Thursday, March 30, 1961, he married Heiderose Rossel who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel Volunteer Fire Department.

He was born in Hamel, IL. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. During the service he married Heiderose Rossel in Neckersulm Germany on March 30, 1961. He worked at Laclede Steel for five years and then worked for Shell Oil Co. and retired from there in 1993. Jerald loved auto racing, his family and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Wife – Heiderose “Heide” Leichsenring, Hamel, IL

Son – Micheal (Lana) Leichsenring, Staunton, IL

Son – Terry (Sharon) Leichsenring, New Douglas, IL

Son – Tommy (Dawn) Leichsenring, Worden, IL

Daughter – Christol (Darren) Heberer, Hamel, IL

Grandchildren – Nine

Great Grandchildren – Four

Great Great Grandchildren – One

Brother – Lloyd Leichsenring, Edwardsville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Gustav Leichsenring

Mother – Irma E. Leichsenring

Daughter – Carmalyn Leichsenring – Infant/One day old in 1962.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL., with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Benld Adopt A Pet.