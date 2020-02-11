Joyce Ann (Plog) Heilig, age 79 of Greenville, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the church.

Joyce Ann. the daughter of June (Paine) and Owen Plog, was born February 21, 1940 in Highland, Illinois. Joyce grew up in Bond County, attended the Sinia one-room school and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1958. Joyce helped take care of her mother of years. She played the piano her entire life and was the pianist at the Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 60 years.

Joyce and Leroy Heilig were united in marriage on October 5, 1968 at the Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They have enjoyed 51 together. They were the parents of 2 sons, who both preceded them in death, Douglas L. Heilig and Steven B. Heilig.

Surviving is her husband Leroy, daughter-in-law Wendy Reinacher Heilig of Grantfork, Illinois and granddaughter Corrin. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons and brother Jess Plog.