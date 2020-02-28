Karen J. Klein, age 82 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Liberty Village of Maryville in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Saturday, April 17, 1937, in Correctionville, IA, the daughter of Donald and Mildred (nee Custer) Anderson.

On Saturday, October 19, 1957, she married Stanley A. Klein at Belleville, IL, who survives.

She was born in Correctionville, Iowa.. She went to different schools in Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri and Washington State and graduated from O’Fallon High School, O’Fallon, IL. She lived in Marine, IL, since 1962. She enjoyed horses, watching horse races, their grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and her husband attended every sporting event their sons and grandchildren participated in.

Survivors include:

Husband – Stanley A. Klein, Marine, IL

Son – Donald S. (Patti) Klein, Troy, IL

Son – Darren L. (Leah) Klein, Highland, IL

Son – Barry J. (Brida) Klein, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Brandon D. Klein

Grandchild – Jessica L. (Dwayne) Hunt

Grandchild – Bret A. (Julie) Klein

Grandchild – Erik S. Klein

Grandchild – Ethan C. (Ashlee) Klein

Grandchild – Wesley C. Klein

Grandchild – Evan A. Klein

Grandchild – Caleb J. Klein

Grandchild – Todd Smith

Grandchild – Brian Smith

Great Grandchild – Reilly Klein

Great Grandchild – Mackenzie Klein

Great Grandchild – Ava Klein

Great Grandchild – Avery Hunt

Great Grandchild – Grayson Hunt.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Donald R. Anderson Died 1988

Mother – Mildred W. Anderson nee Custer Died 2003

Nephew – James Klein.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 02, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 03, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.