Larry C. Mettler, age 82 of Godfrey, IL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, December 29, 1937, in Highland, IL, the son of Alvin and Pauline (nee Messerli) Mettler.

On Sunday, August 11, 1968, he married Ellen M. Mettler nee Martin at University of Illinois United Methodist Church, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Godfrey, IL, Phi Sigma Mu, honorary music fraternity; Kappa Delta Pi, honorary education fraternity; NEA, IEA, Music Educators National Conference, and the Illinois Music Educators Association. .

Survivors include:

Wife – Ellen M. Mettler, nee Martin, Godfrey, IL

Son – Brad C. (Catherine) Mettler, Washington, D.C.

Sister – Carole I. Augustin, Pocahontas, IL

Brother In-law – Virgil (Amy) Martin, Urbana, IL

Sister In-law – Joan Beyers, Decatur, IL

Brother In-law – Ralph (Michelle) Martin, Broadlands, IL

Sister In-law – Peggy (David) Ropiequet, Mattoon, IL

Brother In-law – Jack (MaryKay) Martin, Seymour, WI

Sister In-law – Debra (Larry) LeCrone, Sidney, IL

Many Nieces and Nephews

Special Family Friend – Lloyd Furlong, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Alvin C. Mettler – Died 3/25/1975

Mother – Pauline E. Mettler. nee Messerli – Died 8/21/2004

Brother In-law – Burnell J. Augustin – Died 1/25/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church Choir at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Godfrey, IL or Donor’s Choice.