Larry R. Moss, age 75 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, September 17, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Dorothy (nee Schwyzer) Moss.

On Saturday, January 09, 1965, he married Sharon K. Moss nee Grotefendt at the E & R Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

He was born and raised in Highland, IL; graduated from Highland High School in 1962. He worked for the City of Highland for 40 years as a Meter Reader. As a meter reader he always had one additional job. He was a referee for the Highland Weinheimer men’s basketball league. He and his wife owned and operated a rural paper route for 10 plus years; then the Wedge Quick Shop for many years. He coached Khoury league girls softball; many of those years he coached his daughters (he and his wife were both team managers). He enjoyed time in their family swimming pool, hosting pool parties and socializing “talking”.

Survivors include:

Wife – Sharon K. Moss, nee Grotefendt, Highland, IL

Daughter – Karen K. (Victor) Munie, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Kelly L. (John) Moody, Elkhorn, NE

Grandchild – Claire O. Munie

Grandchild – Mitchell J. (Significant Other – Madelyn Cottle) Munie

Grandchild – Ethan P. Moody

Grandchild – Noah T. Moody

Grandchild – Grace E. Moody

Sister – Delores M. Halbe, Highland, IL

Sister – Carol L. Brauer, Botkins, OH

Brother – Ronald D. (Leona) Moss, Highland, IL

Brother – Wayne J. (Carol) Moss, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Mother – Dorothy M. Moss, nee Schwyzer – Died 7/11/1983

Sister – Darlene E. Betten (twin) – Died 4/7/2012

Brother – Darwin A. “Butch” Moss (twin) – Died 8/3/1996

Brother In-law – Dale Halbe

Brother In-law – William Brauer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Eric Quinney-Burnard, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.