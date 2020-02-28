Leland “Bud” Wade, age 96 of Carlyle, passed away at Faith Countryside Home in Highland on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Mr. Wade was born in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, Illinois, on July 29, 1923, a son of Albert and Berneice (Harnetiaux) Wade. He married Ada Hediger on December 6, 1952, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Ada, Mr. Wade is also survived by his children – Barb Wade of Carlyle, Kathy Wade Medley (Jay) of Harrisburg, and Bill Wade (Anita) of Carlyle; 4 grandchildren – Joshua Gulledge, Melissa Forrest (Bill), Brandon Wade (Amber), and Garrett Wade (Katie); and 10 great grandchildren. Bud is also survived by a brother – Lyle “Burnell” Wade (Velma).

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters – Harriet Siebert and Margaret Derrick; and a brother – Lyman Wade.

Mr. Wade graduated from high school in 1940 and worked at Wee Walker Shoe Factory until 1943. In March of 1943 he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Pacific Theater of Operations from 1944 – 1945. Bud fought in the Bougainville campaign to Luzon, Philippines, and was honorably discharged on January 3, 1946, at Jefferson Barracks. For his service, he was awarded two Bronze Stars, The Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Theater Ribbon, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, Overseas Victory Ribbon, and Expert Rifleman Badge. After his discharge, Mr. Wade joined his father and uncle on the family farm, where he worked for the next 65 years until his retirement.

Mr. Wade served on the Community Unit #1 School Board for 15 years and was president of the school board for 10 years and was the auditor for Wheatfield Township for 20+ years. Bud an active member of Wisetown Baptist Church since 1940, serving as a Sunday School teacher, a deacon, and held many other offices at the church.

