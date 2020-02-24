Lucille Krebs, age 84, formerly of Carlyle, passed away at Cedarhurst of Breese on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Mrs. Krebs was born on February 26, 1935, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of Gerhard and Bertha (Woltering) Poettker. She married Elmer P. Krebs on May 4, 1955, at St. Augustine Church in Breese and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2008.

Lucille is survived by her 4 children – Charlene Cannon of Carlyle, Darrell Krebs of Teutopolis, Garrick Krebs (Cathy) of Aviston, and Jeanine Blankenship (Jeff Heuerman) of Teutopolis; 9 grandchildren – Tiffany Cannon, Zachary Schmidt, Colton, Jaci Krebs, Danica Krebs, Chase Krebs, and Leighton, Mikayla and Logan Blankenship; a great granddaughter – Natalye Hegel; 3 sisters – Martha Kleffner of Waterloo, Lillian Strube of Belleville, and Jane Kampwerth of Breese; and her in-laws – Barb Poettker of Belleville, Rita Poettker of Aviston, Mary Ann Poettker of Florida, Mildred Kapp of Carlyle, Audrey Krebs of Carlyle, and Edna and Edward Holthaus of Beckemeyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her siblings – Lorena Rolves, Adelphia Reilmann, Marcellus Poettker, Ralph Poettker, Ann Stanley, Clara Mae Thole, James Poettker, Robert Poettker, and Linus Poettker, and their spouses.

Mrs. Krebs, along with her husband Elmer, owned and operated Krebs Trucking for many years. She later worked in childcare out of her home. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was a longtime member of the church choir and St. Ann Sodality. One of the hobbies she enjoyed most was gardening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, officiating. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:15 A.M.

In lieu of flowers & other gifts, contributions in memory of Mrs. Krebs are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.