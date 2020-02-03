Lucy B. Wellen, age 62 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on March 14, 1957, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Eugene and Dorothy (nee Schumacher) Horstmann.

On May 28, 1977, she married Lee J. Wellen at Trenton, IL. He survives in Highland, IL.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a former member of Highland Civic Women’s Club.

Lucy was born in Highland, IL and grew up on the family farm north of Trenton. She graduated Mater Dei High School in Breese in 1975. She attended Rend Lake College and got her degree as an LPN. She then attended Greenville College with a Bachelors of Science. She has worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, for Dr.’s Heineman and Chaney as an LPN and for Dr. Diaz as office manager. She then worked at Maryville Women’s Center as manager and coding entry. She then worked for the Anderson Group and was currently working for Dr. Kleinhoffer as the billing manager. Lucy loved photography, going shopping, day trips with her sisters, and loved her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Husband – Lee J. Wellen, Highland, IL

Son – Travis L. Wellen, Highland, IL

Daughter – Leah M. Wellen (fiance Salvatore Palazzola), Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Tara L. Wellen (fiance Michael Cory), Troy, IL

Grandchild – Jaisen E. Wellen

Grandchild – Brody L. Davis

Brother – Dennis (Jeannette) Horstmann, Trenton, IL

Brother – Glenn (Diane) Horstmann, O’Fallon, MO

Brother – Mark (Mary Ann) Horstmann, Elkville, IL

Sister – Eva (Mike) Koch, Aviston, IL

Brother – Matt (Betsy) Horstmann, Trenton, IL

Sister – Dottie (Kevin) Burton, Aviston, IL

Sister – Jeanne (Ron) Thole, Trenton, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Eugene B. Horstmann – Died 7/15/2008

Mother – Dorothy Horstmann, nee Schumacher – Died 10/31/1999

Brother – Paul Horstmann

Sister In-law – Dolores Horstmann

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, February 07, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 07, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat. G. Jakel, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or to Leaps of Love.