Margaret Helen Nettles, nee Lager, passed peacefully into the arms of God on February 15, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1929, in Breese, Illinois, to Arthur and Agnes (nee Becherer) Lager. On August 30, 1952, she married William J. “Bill” Nettles in Trieste, Italy. After a post WWII residency in Italy, they returned to live in Carlyle, Illinois.

Margaret was a woman of many skills and talents. She was a wonderful homemaker and outstanding seamstress. She helped manage a small farm, business endeavors, and political campaigns. Margaret worked at the Clinton County Farm Bureau and later at the Clinton County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. She also served as a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois. A hand of kindness and help was always extended to anyone who needed it.

Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her children: William “Bill” Nettles and wife Ellen, Sharon Aach and husband Douglas, Eva Meyer and husband Dosker, Marci Konecky and husband Soren, and James Nettles and wife Tonya; 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Nettles; her parents, Arthur and Agnes Lager; a brother, Jerome Lager; her sisters, Marcella Kaido, Loretta Schoendienst, Teresa Becker, and Mary Ellen Bedard.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle, Illinois. Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.