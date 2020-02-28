Mark Andrew Clemons, Sr. 68, of Panama, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Mark was born August 27, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Herbert and Carol Francis (Harrison) Clemons. Mark was raised and graduated from high school in Versailles, IN in 1969.

In his younger years, he had a job working at the Indy 500. Mark then moved to Florida, where he lived the majority of his adult life. He was a DJ for many years, for rock and roll stations in Florida and West Virginia. Mark then worked as a luxury car salesman at Crowne Jaguar and Ferrari until his retirement. He married Judy McGill on July 9, 2010 in Hernando, FL.

Later in life, Mark attended Segal Institute in Clearwater, FL obtaining his I.T. certification, an accomplishment that he was very proud of. He was a long-time member of the “Second Time Arounders” marching band, where he was dubbed “Rim Shot” for his flashy drumming. Mark loved listening to music, drumming, corresponding with friends and family via email, and telling Dad Jokes and silly stories. Mark was always the life of any social gathering.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark is survived by his wife, Judy Clemons of Panama; children, MaryBeth (husband, Gabriel) Constante of Tampa, FL, and Mark Andrew (wife, Jenn) Clemons, Jr. of Orlando, FL; step-sons, Blake Spensberger of Panama, Jake (wife, Heather) Spensberger of Irving, and Brandon (wife, Ashley) Spensberger of Sorento; grandchildren, Bryce, Kennedy, and Cooper Clemons, and Wyatt, Cole, Dalton, Angel, Ryder, River, Miles, and Autumn Spensberger; sisters, Vicki (husband, Dan) Jordan of PA, and Karen (husband, Randy) Carter of Las Vegas, NV; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Halo.

Visitation & Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Redeemer Baptist Church, 425 North Avenue, Panama, IL 62077, with Pastor Jerad File officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077 with ceremonies.

