Mark J. “Sparky” Niemann, age 60, of Breese, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 8, 1959 in Breese, a son of the late Vincent and Clara, nee Wolters, Niemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cole Lyons in infancy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloys and Catherine, nee Holthaus, Lengermann; and a nephew, Jason Niemann.

Surviving are his wife Joyce, nee Lengermann, Niemann of Breese, whom he married June 22, 1990 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland; children, Rebecca (Caleb) Lyons of Nashville, Sarah (fiancé Alex Wolfe) Niemann of Knoxville, TN, and Andrew Niemann of Breese; grandchildren, Cayden, Colton, and Chezni Lyons; siblings, Judy (Joe) Pariseau of Breese, Jane (Tom) Lohman of Manhattan, KS, Virgil Niemann of Breese, and Ed (Pat) Niemann of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim (Patty) Lengermann and Mary (Larry) Wellen all of Highland; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sparky graduated from Central Community High School in Breese and later graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business from SIUE. He worked at Gerstner Plumbing in Breese for 25 years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 252 where he was a past commander, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, Breese Optimist Club, and was the past president of the Breese Jaycees. Sparky enjoyed coaching little league, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, deer hunting, attending auctions, socializing with friends at Turf Lounge in Breese, and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or the SAL Squadron 252 and will be received at the funeral home.

The SAL Squadron 252 will hold services at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Breese Knights of Columbus at 7:15 p.m. all Monday evening at the funeral home.

