Maurice “Bud” Schmollinger, age 88 of Greenville, passed away 5:57 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with Pastors Ward Sussenbach and Kurt Simmon officiating. Entombment will be in the Presbyterian Church Columbarium. The family will receive friends at the Church from 2 p.m. Sunday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Bud’s memory may be made to the Bond County Senior Citizen’s Center or to the Bond County Humane Society at the service or at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Maurice Eldon Schmollinger, the son of Clyde Franklin Schmollinger and Mildred Mabel McAdow Schmollinger, was born on November 14, 1931 in Greenville. Bud grew up here and attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1949. Bud then received his B S in Education from Greenville College in 1952, and his Masters of Science and Instructional Tech from S I U in Edwardsville. Bud then taught Business and Drivers Education in Carlyle High School for 10 years, then taught at Breese Central High School for 23 years in Business and Drivers Education. All along these years Bud worked for Fricina Amusements at the Bond County Theater as projectionist and was manager for 13 years.

Bud is the last of his generation being preceded in death by his sister Shirley Nevinger Bensa. Bud is survived by his nephew Michael (Sandy) Nevinger of Greenville and niece Linda (Attorney Bill) Dillow of Branson, Missouri.

Bud is a member of the Illinois Education Association, the National Education Association, the National Democratic Campaign, and his Church, the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.