Maurice Hustedde, age 97 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare Center on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Mr. Hustedde was born on August 29, 1922, in Bartelso, Illinois, a son of Joseph and Clara (Schmidt) Hustedde. He married Alice E. Schiermann on July 2, 1946, and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2010.

Mr. Hustedde is survived by his children – Jim Hustedde and wife Shari, Pat Westhoff and husband Tom, Vic Hustedde, Ralph Hustedde, and Charlotte Sellers and husband Scott; a daughter in law – Carol Hustedde; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, six step grandchildren, and several step great grandchildren; and his sisters – Delores Hempen and Audrey Krebs.

He was preceded in death by his wife – Alice Hustedde; his parents – Joseph and Clara Hustedde; son – Bernard Hustedde; daughter in law – Alice Hustedde; step great grandson – Austin Branson; and a sister in infancy – Gladys Hustedde.

Maurice served in the United States Army during World War II and later went to work as a heavy equipment operator at Scott Air Force Base in Civil Service. Mr. Hustedde enjoyed wood working, gardening, and traveling. He was a member at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Hustedde are suggested to the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.